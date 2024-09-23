Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.22

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $55.18, with a volume of 91851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.84.

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $664.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

