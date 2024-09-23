Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sets New 1-Year High at $12.10

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 441279 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Funko in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Funko Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $642.65 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,655,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,655,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,201.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,037,644 shares of company stock valued at $18,183,366 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Funko by 381.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 50,640 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Funko by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Funko by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after acquiring an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Further Reading

