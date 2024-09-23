FW Thorpe (LON:TFW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $315.56

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 315.56 ($4.17) and last traded at GBX 323.50 ($4.27), with a volume of 21575 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 322 ($4.25).
FW Thorpe Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of £379.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,713.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 353.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 365.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97.
About FW Thorpe
FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.
