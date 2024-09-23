Gabelli Funds LLC Has $19.82 Million Stock Holdings in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 920.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 733,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 661,485 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.11% of Endeavor Group worth $19,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Endeavor Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $568,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,501.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Endeavor Group stock opened at $28.08 on Monday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.65 and a 52 week high of $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.77.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.06). Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is 43.64%.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

