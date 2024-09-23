Gabelli Funds LLC Has $24.88 Million Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $24,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Black Hills by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,251,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,430,000 after acquiring an additional 475,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,143,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,345,000 after purchasing an additional 322,271 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 755,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,737,000 after purchasing an additional 203,340 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Hills by 54.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 481,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,179,000 after buying an additional 169,827 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 483,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,378,000 after buying an additional 137,356 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Black Hills from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Black Hills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock opened at $60.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.68. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $61.89.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.00 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 12.96%. Black Hills’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

