Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 71,650 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,464,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,650 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $25,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.7% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 15.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.4% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 38,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $20.63 on Monday. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 27.03% and a negative return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $21.30 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.26.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

