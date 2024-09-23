Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 548,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $27,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 63,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 35,628 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 429.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 85,235 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 2,037.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE NWE opened at $56.47 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.69 and its 200 day moving average is $51.43. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern Energy Group Dividend Announcement

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.40 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $35,720.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,593.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.