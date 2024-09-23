GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.58

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €43.58 ($48.42) and last traded at €42.76 ($47.51), with a volume of 146408 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €42.82 ($47.58).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of €40.90 and a 200 day moving average of €39.17.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies segments.

