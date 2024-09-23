Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.09

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.09 and last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 294367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

Gemini Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.11 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.90.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.