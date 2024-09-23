Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $236.45

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $236.45 and last traded at $237.52, with a volume of 1109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $264.35.
Genmab A/S Trading Down 10.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.85.
Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter.
Genmab A/S Company Profile
Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.
