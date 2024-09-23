Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.19. Gerdau shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 555,027 shares trading hands.

Gerdau Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.39.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Gerdau had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Gerdau

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,086,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,025,000 after purchasing an additional 378,125 shares during the last quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Gerdau by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,240,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,465,000 after buying an additional 547,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,005,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,969 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,391,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,666 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Gerdau by 1,988.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,186,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It also provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Featured Articles

