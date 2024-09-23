Gladstone Capital Management LLP Invests $57.93 Million in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Gladstone Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 337,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,928,000. GE Vernova accounts for 5.1% of Gladstone Capital Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $27,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Argus began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GE Vernova from $192.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.42.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV opened at $245.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.08. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $250.85.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

