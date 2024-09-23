Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.22

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.22 and last traded at $55.21, with a volume of 737873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.44.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Institutional Trading of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

