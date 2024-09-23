Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.81

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.81 and last traded at $40.58, with a volume of 628614 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.48.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.45 and its 200-day moving average is $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 230,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 16,930 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 14,662 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

