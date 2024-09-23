Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.98

Shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.98 and last traded at $20.94, with a volume of 58324 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFFD. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 191,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712 shares in the last quarter. Ratio Wealth Group lifted its position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Ratio Wealth Group now owns 1,172,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after buying an additional 131,025 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

