Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 831 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $523.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $526.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $506.10 and its 200 day moving average is $491.52.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

