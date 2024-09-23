Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 251 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hancock Whitney Corp cut its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $127.51 on Monday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $86.96 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVO. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Argus raised their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

