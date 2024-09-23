Harmony Asset Management LLC Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Harmony Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.5% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $482.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.63. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

