HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 18,167 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 18,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $614,771.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,583,080.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $169,350.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $167,500.00.

NASDAQ HCP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,312,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,329. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.91 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. HashiCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCP. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HashiCorp by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,821,000 after buying an additional 63,879 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 11.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 23,400 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,217,000. GGV Capital LLC boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 658,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,579,000 after buying an additional 29,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

