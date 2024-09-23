HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CMO Sells $401,139.36 in Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CMO Marc Holmes sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $401,139.36. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 22,536 shares in the company, valued at $762,618.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $470,360.80.

On Monday, August 12th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $468,412.56.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $465,629.36.

NASDAQ:HCP traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.82. 2,312,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,329. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.73. HashiCorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.22 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

