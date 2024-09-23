HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Insider Ledger Susan St. Sells 22,232 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) insider Ledger Susan St. sold 22,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $752,330.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,676,558.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ledger Susan St. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 25th, Ledger Susan St. sold 3,264 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $109,180.80.

HashiCorp stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.82. 2,312,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,344,329. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $31.73. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.25.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $165.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

