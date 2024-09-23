HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,341,998 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $86,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 56.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $65.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $14.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 14.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HDB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HDFC Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

