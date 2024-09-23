Head-To-Head Analysis: Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF) vs. Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL)

Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) and Pacific Booker Minerals (OTCMKTS:PBMLF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Metals Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Pacific Booker Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Metals Acquisition and Pacific Booker Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metals Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Pacific Booker Minerals N/A -103.66% -78.93%

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Metals Acquisition has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Booker Minerals has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Metals Acquisition and Pacific Booker Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metals Acquisition 0 1 2 0 2.67 Pacific Booker Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Metals Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.62%. Given Metals Acquisition’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Metals Acquisition is more favorable than Pacific Booker Minerals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metals Acquisition and Pacific Booker Minerals”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metals Acquisition $322.58 million 1.95 -$144.55 million N/A N/A Pacific Booker Minerals N/A N/A -$390,000.00 ($0.03) -16.97

Pacific Booker Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Metals Acquisition.

Summary

Metals Acquisition beats Pacific Booker Minerals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on mining and production of copper and silver. It operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Pacific Booker Minerals

Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum deposits. It holds interests in the Morrison property located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Booker Gold Explorations Limited and changed its name to Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. in February 2000. Pacific Booker Minerals Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

