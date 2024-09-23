Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.22

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.22 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 3848113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.31.
Hertz Global Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.
About Hertz Global
Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.
