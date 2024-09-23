HighVista Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 2,100 HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (down from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.79.

Insider Transactions at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,484.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $179,416.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,484.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $1,705,485.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,332,333.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,012 shares of company stock worth $21,300,253. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HUBS opened at $526.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $489.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $565.89. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.23 and a 1 year high of $693.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3,140.82 and a beta of 1.63.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.