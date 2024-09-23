HighVista Strategies LLC Decreases Holdings in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

HighVista Strategies LLC reduced its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in KE by 5.1% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KE by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KE by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in KE by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in KE by 25.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Get KE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEKE. Citigroup assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.80 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

KE Price Performance

NYSE:BEKE opened at $14.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of -0.74. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $20.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.93.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $23.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.51 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Profile

(Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.