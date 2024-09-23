Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum Sells 45,767 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 45,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $747,375.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,354.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28.

On Monday, August 5th, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $3,110,985.36.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $3,919,426.00.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:HIMS traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,947,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,744,376. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,646.00 and a beta of 1.05. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.65 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Hims & Hers Health from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth about $701,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 206.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 37,890 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 208,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 494.2% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 201,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 167,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.