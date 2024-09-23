Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires 128,670 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 54.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,670 shares during the quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Ultra Clean worth $17,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Ultra Clean by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,559,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,396,000 after buying an additional 698,242 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 860,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 134,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 112,366 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 32.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 29,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 7,233 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Stock Performance

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $34.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -42.07 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $56.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $516.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UCTT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,466,100.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,056,760.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 10,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $546,080.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,848,513.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Scholhamer sold 26,608 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $1,466,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,056,760.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,266 shares of company stock worth $2,556,853. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

