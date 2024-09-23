Hood River Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 125,174 TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 125,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TransMedics Group by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after buying an additional 38,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Shares of TMDX opened at $165.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 9.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -485.29 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.42 and a one year high of $177.37.
Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group
In other news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,252,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,948,714.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $463,725.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,557.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,247 shares of company stock worth $9,650,880. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $117.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.44.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
