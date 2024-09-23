Hood River Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,448 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $12,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHVN. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Biohaven by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Biohaven by 114.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 57.5% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven in the second quarter worth approximately $1,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BHVN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Biohaven Stock Performance

BHVN stock opened at $40.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.92). On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -8.92 EPS for the current year.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

