Hood River Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.55 Million Investment in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 188,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,547,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ROOT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Root in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Root by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Venator Management LLC bought a new stake in Root during the second quarter worth $516,000. 59.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Root alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROOT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Root from $11.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Root from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Root currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.38.

Root Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $39.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.90. Root, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $86.57.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $1.22. Root had a negative net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 50.80%. The company had revenue of $289.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.55) EPS. Root’s revenue for the quarter was up 286.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Root, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Root Profile

(Free Report)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.