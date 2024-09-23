Hood River Capital Management LLC Takes $14.82 Million Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 422,672 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,819,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Select Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Select Medical during the fourth quarter valued at $34,320,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Select Medical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $391,886,000 after buying an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,456,000. 8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Select Medical Price Performance

SEM stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $21.28 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.04.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

