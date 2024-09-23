Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Head-To-Head Review

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.1% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Americold Realty Trust $2.67 billion 3.08 -$336.21 million ($1.17) -24.80

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Americold Realty Trust”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Horizon Group Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Americold Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Americold Realty Trust -10.60% -7.74% -3.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Horizon Group Properties and Americold Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Americold Realty Trust 0 2 9 0 2.82

Americold Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $30.91, indicating a potential upside of 6.51%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats Horizon Group Properties on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc. has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

