Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) Director Sells $916,427.82 in Stock

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) Director J Larry Sorsby sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $916,427.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,874,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock traded up $4.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,587. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 2.64. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $240.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The construction company reported $9.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 52.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 30 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.
Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
