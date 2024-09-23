Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.58

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWDJY. UBS Group raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.18.

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

