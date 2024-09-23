Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Bought by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Humana accounts for 2.7% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $28,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $489,300,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $367,342,000 after buying an additional 1,050,459 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 550.3% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 875,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $400,808,000 after buying an additional 740,858 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter worth about $158,813,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $310.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $357.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.60. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $298.61 and a 52 week high of $530.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is 22.04%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HUM. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $398.70.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

