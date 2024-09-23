HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.38

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.38, but opened at $17.00. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $16.68, with a volume of 41,997 shares traded.
HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.
HUTCHMED Trading Down 4.5 %
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in HUTCHMED by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.
