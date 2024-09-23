IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Director Sells $1,188,343.45 in Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Group International L. Resource sold 59,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,188,343.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,375,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,771,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

IBEX stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,586. IBEX Limited has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $345.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IBEX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Circumference Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in IBEX by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 218,679 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after purchasing an additional 55,216 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $920,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in IBEX in the 1st quarter worth about $349,000. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

