IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up to $35.00

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $36.64. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $32.64, with a volume of 223,066 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IDYA shares. Mizuho started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,286,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,767,000 after purchasing an additional 144,058 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

