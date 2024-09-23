IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Holdings Lifted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 4,193.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,498 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $62,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

IDXX stock opened at $506.74 on Monday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $583.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $483.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IDXX. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.25.

Read Our Latest Report on IDEXX Laboratories

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.