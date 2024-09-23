IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.09

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.09 and last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

IHI Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 0.25.

Get IHI alerts:

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter. IHI had a negative return on equity of 16.01% and a negative net margin of 4.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IHI Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.