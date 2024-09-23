Ilya Goldshleger Sells 3,100 Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) insider Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total transaction of $164,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,247,064.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ilya Goldshleger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Ilya Goldshleger sold 3,100 shares of RxSight stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $163,277.00.

On Monday, August 5th, Ilya Goldshleger sold 9,000 shares of RxSight stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $353,250.00.

RxSight Price Performance

RXST traded down $1.42 on Monday, reaching $51.56. 328,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. RxSight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $66.54. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.21 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.33 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 31.92% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RXST. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of RxSight by 727.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of RxSight by 21.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of RxSight in the second quarter valued at $156,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on RXST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a report on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of RxSight from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RxSight from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

