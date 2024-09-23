Insider Buying: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Buys 15,455 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 15,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.14 per share, for a total transaction of 249,443.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,601,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 332,509,307.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 27,148 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.93 per share, for a total transaction of 432,467.64.

Shares of BMEZ stock traded down 0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting 16.00. The company had a trading volume of 42,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,843. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is 15.56. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 16.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5,365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $184,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

