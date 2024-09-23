Insider Buying: Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Insider Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 5,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $109,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,997,688.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Compass Diversified Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CODI traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $21.75. 309,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,099. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $25.07.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.45 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 18th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Compass Diversified by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Compass Diversified by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 703,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59,172 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Compass Diversified by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Compass Diversified in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

