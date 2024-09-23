Insider Buying: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) Director Acquires 156,250 Shares of Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) Director Shaun Noll purchased 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,375.00.

TSE:DRT traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.73. 87,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,602. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.87. The firm has a market cap of C$140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. operates as a interior construction company in Canada. Its ICE software provides the industrialized construction system to design, visualize, organize, configure, price, manufacture, assemble, and install the job. The company offers interior solutions to doors, casework, timber, electrical, networks, access floors, and solid, glass, combination, leaf folding, and headwalls.

