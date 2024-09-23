Insider Buying: DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) Director Acquires 156,250 Shares of Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Free Report) Director Shaun Noll purchased 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,375.00.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Stock Up 2.8 %
TSE:DRT traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$0.73. 87,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,602. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 246.87. The firm has a market cap of C$140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.67.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile
