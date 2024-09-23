Insider Selling: Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) President Sells 760 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $123,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 143,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,482,294.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anutthara Bharadwaj also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 19th, Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 760 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $133,000.00.

Shares of TEAM traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.98. 1,291,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,861. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of -258.35 and a beta of 0.73. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $258.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEAM. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $469,803,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,141,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,847,000 after buying an additional 904,138 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,072,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,355,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,652,495,000 after buying an additional 504,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEAM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlassian from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JMP Securities raised Atlassian to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

