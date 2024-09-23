Insider Selling: Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Insider Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Clarivate Stock Down 2.0 %
NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.60.
Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.
