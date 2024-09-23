Insider Selling: Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Insider Sells 120,000 Shares of Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) insider Bar Veinstein sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Clarivate Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:CLVT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Clarivate Plc has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $9.60.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 46.53%. The firm had revenue of $650.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clarivate

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exor N.V. boosted its stake in Clarivate by 2.4% in the first quarter. Exor N.V. now owns 67,294,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,519 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 27.2% during the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 38,929,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,510,000 after buying an additional 8,331,233 shares during the last quarter. Impactive Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% during the first quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 37,887,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,502,000 after buying an additional 109,247 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 24,651,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,269,000 after buying an additional 4,472,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 19.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,752,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,945,000 after buying an additional 2,409,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Clarivate from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Clarivate from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

