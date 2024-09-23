Insider Selling: Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Robert Meese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,053 shares in the company, valued at $39,704,310. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Robert Meese also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Tuesday, September 17th, Robert Meese sold 4,819 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.02, for a total transaction of $1,156,656.38.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of DUOL stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $270.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,185. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.82 and a 200-day moving average of $203.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.64 and a beta of 0.76. Duolingo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.16 and a twelve month high of $270.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.13 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Duolingo during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 350.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the second quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on DUOL shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $271.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Duolingo from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DUOL

Duolingo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.