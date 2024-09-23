Insider Selling: Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) CEO Sells 145,000 Shares of Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,965,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,916,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:FI traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,822,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,207. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.83. The company has a market capitalization of $104.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $179.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.3% during the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.1% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

