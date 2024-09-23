Insider Selling: GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) CAO Sells 1,433 Shares of Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,433 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $75,662.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,254.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Erin Mannix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Erin Mannix sold 444 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total value of $21,582.84.

On Thursday, June 27th, Erin Mannix sold 494 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $24,700.00.

GitLab Trading Up 2.2 %

GTLB stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,781. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.64. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.86 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 54.62%. The business’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 2,107.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in GitLab by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GitLab from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citic Securities started coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

